Framingham teen charged with lighting Boston police cruiser on fire during riot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A 15-year-old Framingham boy has been charged in connection to the arson and vandalism of a Boston Police Department cruiser more than a week ago.

The cruiser was destroyed on May 31, when violence and destruction erupted in the city hours after a peaceful protest. The next day, the FBI opened an investigation into the vandalism and looting that had occurred.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arrested Thursday and is charged with arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot.