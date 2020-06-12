Framingham teen charged with lighting Boston police cruiser on fire during riot

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A 15-year-old Framingham boy has been charged in connection to the arson and vandalism of a Boston Police Department cruiser more than a week ago.

The cruiser was destroyed on May 31, when violence and destruction erupted in the city hours after a peaceful protest. The next day, the FBI opened an investigation into the vandalism and looting that had occurred.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arrested Thursday and is charged with arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com