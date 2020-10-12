Foxboro restaurant says Patriots game postponement actually helped business

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Not everyone is unhappy with news of the Patriots and Broncos game being pushed back to Sunday, Oct. 18.

“On Sunday games when they’re here we end up with a traffic back up, and nobody wants to deal with the local area, so it really kills us,” Hodgman said.

Kevin Hodgman runs the Thirsty Beaver in Foxboro, right down the road from Gillette Stadium.

“People are bummed the game is canceled. They’re looking for things to do.” Hodgman says the bad news for the Patriots and their fans is good news for his restaurant.

“We actually staff up more on a Sunday now that we know they’re not playing,” he said.

Game day at Gillette often means the Thirsty Beaver takes a loss, and Hodgman says the business isn’t alone.

“It makes a big difference on our weekends for sure.”

Hodgman and employees at the Thirsty Beaver might be Patriots fans, but they prefer when the team is on the road, or even playing any day besides Sunday.

“Having them moved to a Monday night or Tuesday night, it’s much better for us.” Hodgman says since fans can’t sit in the stands, they’re just fine watching on television at his restaurant.