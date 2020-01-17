Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Four Holy Cross rowers, coach remain hospitalized after deadly crash

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) ─ A member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team injured in a crash in Florida that claimed the life of a teammate has been released from the hospital.

Grace Rett, courtesy of Holy Cross

The Worcester college announced Friday that Maegan Moriarty, a senior from Old Lyme, Conn., was released Thursday.

Five other members of the team and a coach remained hospitalized as of midday Friday.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, died in Wednesday’s crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.

The school’s president says the community has suffered a terrible loss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Proceedings

More Impeachment Proceedings

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com