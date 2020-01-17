Four Holy Cross rowers, coach remain hospitalized after deadly crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) ─ A member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team injured in a crash in Florida that claimed the life of a teammate has been released from the hospital.

Grace Rett, courtesy of Holy Cross

The Worcester college announced Friday that Maegan Moriarty, a senior from Old Lyme, Conn., was released Thursday.

Five other members of the team and a coach remained hospitalized as of midday Friday.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, died in Wednesday’s crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.

The school’s president says the community has suffered a terrible loss.