Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis

Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen firefighter’s widow

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An organization dedicated to a first responder who died in 9/11 has paid off the mortgage of a fallen Worcester firefighter’s widow.

Lt. Jason Menard, 39, died while battling a four-alarm fire in Worcester on Nov. 13. The Worcester Fire Department said he heroically rescued two of his fellow firefighters before he became trapped on the third floor of the home.

Menard left behind a wife and three young children.

Nearly five weeks after his tragic death, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a firefighter who died in 9/11, announced the mortgage on the Menards’ home was paid in full.

“Every day, brave men and women like Lt. Menard are putting their lives on the line, rushing into harm’s way in order to keep the rest of us safe,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

Donations to cover the Menards’ mortgage came from not only from Massachusetts — but nationwide.

“The least we can do for them is to relieve their financial burden,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

“We cannot replace what they have lost, but they will never have to worry about their home again,” Frank Siller added.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com