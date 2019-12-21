Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen firefighter’s widow

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An organization dedicated to a first responder who died in 9/11 has paid off the mortgage of a fallen Worcester firefighter’s widow.

Lt. Jason Menard, 39, died while battling a four-alarm fire in Worcester on Nov. 13. The Worcester Fire Department said he heroically rescued two of his fellow firefighters before he became trapped on the third floor of the home.

Menard left behind a wife and three young children.

Nearly five weeks after his tragic death, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a firefighter who died in 9/11, announced the mortgage on the Menards’ home was paid in full.

“Every day, brave men and women like Lt. Menard are putting their lives on the line, rushing into harm’s way in order to keep the rest of us safe,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

Donations to cover the Menards’ mortgage came from not only from Massachusetts — but nationwide.

“The least we can do for them is to relieve their financial burden,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

“We cannot replace what they have lost, but they will never have to worry about their home again,” Frank Siller added.