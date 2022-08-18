BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kristopher Carr, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 4, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Carr was off duty and driving an SUV south on Interstate 93 in Boston in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 when he leaned over to kiss a woman in the passenger seat and swerved into the median barrier, prosecutors said.

His vehicle came to a stop and was struck by a motorcycle operated by Christopher Zike, 51, of Winthrop, prosecutors said. Zike was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carr, of Monson, previously pleaded not guilty in district court. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The crash occurred just days after Carr graduated from the state police academy and he was still a probationary trooper. He was subsequently fired.