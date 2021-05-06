Former Red Sox boss Lucchino heads to the minors with WooSox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Larry Lucchino is heading to the minor leagues for one more chance to run a baseball team and build yet another ballpark at an age when many ease into retirement.
The 75-year-old three-time cancer survivor moved the Red Sox Triple-A team from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Worcester, Massachusetts.
The team built a $118 million ballpark in the central Massachusetts city that will be unveiled for the home opener on Tuesday.
Lucchino says it will look and feel like the city — a lesson he brought with him after working on Camden Yards in Baltimore.