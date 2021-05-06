Former Red Sox boss Lucchino heads to the minors with WooSox

In this March 22, 2021, photo, Larry Lucchino, Chairman and Principal Owner of the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A baseball team, poses at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., where construction work continues in preparation for the club’s opening day in May. At an age when many ease into retirement, the 75-year-old three-time cancer survivor instead headed to the minor leagues for one more chance to run a baseball team and build it a new home. “I don’t think (retirement) is the way I’m wired,” Lucchino said this spring during an interview in the upper deck at the $118 million Polar Park. “I want to keep doing and being and making and contributing.” (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Larry Lucchino is heading to the minor leagues for one more chance to run a baseball team and build yet another ballpark at an age when many ease into retirement.

The 75-year-old three-time cancer survivor moved the Red Sox Triple-A team from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Worcester, Massachusetts.

The team built a $118 million ballpark in the central Massachusetts city that will be unveiled for the home opener on Tuesday.

Lucchino says it will look and feel like the city — a lesson he brought with him after working on Camden Yards in Baltimore.