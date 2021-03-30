Former Boston police captain charged in overtime fraud scheme

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former captain with the Boston Police Department was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing thousands of dollars through an overtime fraud scheme at the department’s evidence warehouse, according to U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

Richard Evans, 62, of Hanover, faces charges including conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

“The public counts on police supervisors to lead by example and serve as models of honor, integrity and professionalism,” Mendell said. “When they break the law for personal financial gain with the officers they supervise, they not only violate the trust of the public, but they dishonor their fellow officers.”

Evans oversaw the Boston Police Department’s Evidence Control Unit.

Mendell said it’s alleged that between March 2015 and February 2019, Evans and other officers collected tens of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent overtime. Evans specifically received $12,395 for overtime hours he did not work.

Evans is expected to make an initial court appearance via videoconference Tuesday.