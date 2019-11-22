Former Boston College student to face charges in boyfriend’s suicide

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former Boston College student indicted for involuntary manslaughter has returned from South Korea to face a judge in Massachusetts.

Inyoung You, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

Prosecutors say You drove her boyfriend, Alexandra Urtula, 22, who was also a Boston College student, to kill himself. Urtula jumped to his death from a parking garage in Roxbury on May 20, 90 minutes before he was scheduled to walk across the stage at graduation ceremonies.

“An initial search of Mr. Urtula’s cell phone led to an extensive investigation in which Suffolk County prosecutors and the MBTA transit police detectives determined that Miss You was physically, verbally and psychologically abusive toward Mr. Urtula during their 18-month-long relationship,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

In the two months before he died by suicide, they exchanged some 75,000 text messages, of which You is alleged to have sent more than 47,000.

A grand jury indicted You on October 18. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, she could face at most 20 years prison, or a minimum sentence of probation.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence and are in immediate danger, call 911. In addition, a free 24/7 nationwide support line is available through SafeLink at 1-877-785-2020.