Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Former BC student charged in boyfriend’s suicide releases text messages

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student facing involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his life has released text messages suggesting she tried to intervene.

The Boston Globe reports the text messages show Inyoung You begged Alexander Urtula not to harm himself and that she also alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

The Globe obtained the texts from a public relations firm representing the 21-year-old You, who is currently in South Korea.

national suicide prevention lifeline number
Parent Guide: Suicide Prevention »

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins declined comment.

Rollins has described You as an abusive partner who exchanged thousands of text messages with Urtula in the two months before his death, including many in which she urged him to kill himself.

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence and are in immediate danger, call 911. In addition, a free 24/7 nationwide support line is available through SafeLink at 1-877-785-2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Hearings

More Impeachment Hearings

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com