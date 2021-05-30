Flaming gas leak forces evacuation of a dozen homes

Firefighters work at the scene of a gas leak and fire, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Marshfield, Mass. The gas leak ignited in front of a residence sending plumes of flames into the air and forcing officials to evacuate about a dozen homes. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP)

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A gas leak ignited in front of a house in Massachusetts, sending plumes of flames into the air and forcing officials to evacuate about a dozen homes.

The Marshfield police said the fire continue to burn throughout the day Saturday until it was extinguished about 7 p.m.

Our news affiliate WCVB-TV reports that firefighters found a downed power line, which they think may have ignited the leaking gas from an underground main.

No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to offer assistance. Officials urged people to avoid the area.