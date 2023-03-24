SCITUATE, Mass. (WPRI) — Several beachfront homes were destroyed by fire in Scituate, Massachusetts, Friday night.

Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy said firefighters rushed to Glades Road for reports of flames shooting from multiple houses along Minot Beach.

Murphy said the fire spread to five homes, all of which sustained significant damage.

“There were three [houses] initially burning, and two adjacent homes are half burnt,” he explained. “We probably lost five houses … but the first three are total losses.”

Murphy said some of the homes were occupied, though everyone was able to escape safely.

“We’re not sure if some of [the houses] were just summer homes or not,” Murphy said. “But everyone has been evacuated … We’re fortunate no one got hurt.”

The cause remains under investigation at this time.

“We’re going to try to see if police can obtain some footage from someone who may have seen this early on,” he said.