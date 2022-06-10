NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river has ended in tragedy with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing.

Authorities say a mother and father and their four children were fishing from Deer Island in the Merrimack River when at about 7 p.m. Thursday, two of the children entered the water.

The mother entered the water to get the children, and with the help of a good Samaritan boater, rescued a 7-year-old girl. But the mother went under and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 6-year-old boy remains missing. No names were released.