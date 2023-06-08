WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fisherman was hit and killed by a train in Wareham Thursday afternoon.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said 56-year-old Christopher Cater was fishing off of the Narrows Crossing railroad bridge when he was hit by an oncoming Mass Coastal trash train.

Cruz said the train pushed Cater off of the bridge and into the water below. The Dorchester man was pulled from the water by first responders and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The train engineer and conductor remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Cruz said the train was moving at approximately 25 mph when Cater was hit, adding that the train’s horn sounded repeatedly as it approached the bridge.