First responders in Mass. will begin getting vaccinated next week

BOSTON (WPRI) — Firefighters, police officers, EMTs and other first responders in Massachusetts will soon be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Baker said the state’s more than 45,000 first responders will have a variety of ways to receive the vaccine. Those who work for qualifying agencies will have the option to get the shot while on the job, while others can schedule an appointment at one of the state’s first responder vaccination sites.

The state also plans to set up several mass vaccination sites within the coming weeks, which will have the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people per day.

“All first responders work in risky situations and this vaccine will protect them from COVID and the terrible illness that can come with it,” Baker said.

Baker said so far, approximately 287,000 first doses of the vaccine have been distributed to health care providers across the state and roughly 116,000 have been administered.

The state also upped the priority level for residents 75 years of age and older. They will now be eligible to receive the vaccine alongside those with at least two underlying conditions during the second phase of the vaccine rollout, which is slated to begin in February.