First Black woman-owned dispensary on East Coast opens in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a historic weekend in Brockton, Mass.

The first Black woman-owned dispensary on the East Coast opened its doors on Sunday.

Vanessa Jean Baptiste, 30, runs Legal Greens, a store three years in the making.

“To be able to be in the business I love to do, it’s more than work, it’s like a passion,” Baptiste said.

“It means a lot to me because we worked really hard to get to where we are at,” she continued. “And to be open in Brockton and to the first black-owned woman in Massachusetts is pretty huge.”

A line of people waited outside ahead of the store’s opening to support the local business and the community.

“This is the first woman Black-owned business in the legal market on the East Coast which is as exciting as the first stores that opened in November of 2018,” Davide O’Brien of the Massachusetts Cannabis Association said. “It shows that we’re actually achieving what we are trying to do, which is build an inclusive industry in Massachusetts.”

Baptiste was born and raised in Brockton and says she hopes to have a long-lasting impact on her community, while also inspiring others.



“Never give up,” she said. “Keep on fighting. Even if it’s far-fetched, continue to fight for it.”