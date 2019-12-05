Firefighters pull man’s hand from snow blower, finish shoveling his driveway

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Lawrence man is counting his blessings after escaping a snow blower mishap with only minor injuries.

Dave Joslin was clearing his driveway Tuesday morning when he said his snowblower became jammed.

Instead of using a safety stick to clear it out, Joslin put his hand inside the blower. He said the chute ended up swallowing his arm because he never shut the machine off.

“I’m supposed to know better,” he said.

Thankfully, one of Joslin’s neighbors noticed him struggling and called 911.

Joslin said firefighters had to disassemble the snowblower to free his arm. He said he’s thankful that he only ended up with seven stitches on two of his fingers.

“Somebody was looking out for me,” Joslin said. “I don’t know who, but somebody was because the outcome could’ve been a lot worse.”

While Joslin was being treated for his injuries, the firefighters who assisted him not only reassembled his snow blower — they finished the job.

Lawrence fire had a man with his hand stuck in a snowblower this morning. They carefully extricated his hand sent him to the hospital and then shoveled his driveway and put his snowblower back together. That’s service!!! Great job!! Please don’t stick your hand in a snowblower pic.twitter.com/dLpqvTTXgX — Chief Moriarty (@Bfmorty) December 3, 2019

Joslin is not alone. The Boston Globe reported that at least 12 people were treated for snow blower-related injuries over the past couple of days.