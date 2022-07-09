NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after a massive fire in downtown Nantucket destroyed the historic Veranda House Inn on Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire also heavily damaged two neighboring homes according to the Nantucket Current.

According to the Nantucket Resort Collection’s website, there are 18-rooms in the inn on Step Lane. The Nantucket Current says the bed and breakfast also recently changed ownership.

Nantucket Deputy Fire Chief told the Nantucket Current that they believe everyone from the inn and the homes is accounted for.

The chief also said that two firefighters were taken to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion and a third firefighter was taken to the hospital for a back injury.