Fire destroys motel, buildings in Massachusetts beach town

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Massive flames have engulfed a motel and at least two other buildings in the coastal Massachusetts city of Salisbury.

The fire has destroyed Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and spread to at least two other residential buildings.

Firefighters and police responded just before 2 a.m., banging on doors and yelling at residents to flee.

Videos and photos from the scene show large flames burning multiple structures

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Salisbury Police tweeted that the Red Cross is responding and has set up a community room at the police department for people displaced by the fire.

