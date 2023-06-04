SPENCER, Mass. (WPRI) — An over 200-year-old church in Spencer was destroyed after a fast-moving fire tore through the building on Friday.

Boston 25 News is reporting the First Congregational Church United Church in Spencer caught fire Friday afternoon and that investigators believe it was sparked by a lightning strike.

The original church was constructed in 1743, according to the church’s website.

The church’s website also states that the building was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in the early 1860s.