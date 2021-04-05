Fire destroys 4 multi-family homes in Massachusetts on Easter; 1 taken to hospital

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Lawrence battled a massive fire that destroyed at least four multi-family homes Easter Sunday night.

The fire started with two buildings, but the flames spread to the others due to the wind.

One woman was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

Residents say it could have been a lot worse.

“My aunt lost everything in this fire,” one woman said. “She is OK, material things are not, but her and her boyfriend are OK.”

At this time it is unclear how the fire may have started.