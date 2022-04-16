LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A wind-fueled fire has damaged six homes and displaced 16 families in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the blaze began Friday night on the third-floor balcony of one of the homes before spreading to five other residences in the densely settled neighborhood.

No one was injured.

Crews from several fire departments in the area responded to the massive blaze before it was extinguished four hours later.

In addition to the residences heavily damaged by the fire, several other homes suffered minor exposure damage.

The Red Cross is providing housing and assistance to the occupants of the damaged homes.