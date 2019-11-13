Fire at Worcester multi-family home forces residents into cold

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews remain at a multi-family home Wednesday morning that caught fire overnight and has forced at least ten people out of their homes.

The first reports came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. As of 5:00 a.m., firefighters are still scrambling to put out the flames at the home on Stockholm Street in Worcester, and there were no confirmed details from fire officials about injuries.

Firefighters are battling frigid conditions; it is the coldest night we’ve had in months. As their volunteers assist the ten-to-fifteen residents, the chapter of the American Red Cross for the Massachusetts Region noted on Twitter a temperature of 18 degrees at about 2:40 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Return to this page later today as WPRI.com staff adds information here, on Facebook and Twitter, and on the air, on WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.