BOSTON (WPRI) — The final co-conspirator in the Jasiel Correia corruption case has learned his punishment for helping the disgraced former Fall River mayor extort a bribe from a prospective marijuana vendor.

David Hebert, 57, of Westport, was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation after pleading guilty to one count each of extortion, conspiracy, and making false statements, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Friday.

Hebert was also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 and money judgement of $61,000.

Prosecutors say Hebert acted as a middleman for Correia, securing money and property from the marijuana vendor in exchange for a letter of non-opposition, which is required by state law to operate a pot shop.

Hebert demanded the vendor purchase $25,000 worth of tickets to two of Correia’s campaign fundraising events, according to prosecutors. He also forced the vendor’s brother, who held a mortgage on one of Hebert’s properties, to forgive the $61,000 balance owed by Hebert.

Hebert later lied to federal investigators in June 2019, telling them he had no involvement in Correia’s activities, including the approval and opening of any marijuana dispensaries.

Correia is the only person convicted in the case to be sentenced to prison time. Before Hebert, three other co-defendants — Tony Costa, Hildegar Camara and Genoveva Andrade — were also spared jail time.

Correia reported to federal prison in April to begin serving a six-year sentence. He was convicted by a jury of 21 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy, but a judge later tossed out 10 of those counts on technicalities.

Correia is in the process of appealing his conviction.