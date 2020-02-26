Fifth vaping-related death reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a fifth person in the state has died of a vaping-associated lung injury.

The man in his 40s from Suffolk County reported vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), an ingredient found in marijuana, according to health officials.

The patient was among the 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury that the department has reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since it became a requirement to do so in mid-September, officials said, adding that another 81 probable cases have also been reported.

A woman in her 60s from Hampshire County was Massachusetts’ first reported death in October. The second, a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County, came a few weeks later, followed by a man in his 50s from Worcester County in early November and a man in his 70s from Middlesex County in January.

If you need help quitting, call the Massachusetts Smoker’s Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit the following websites: