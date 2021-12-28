Fenway Park to once again host mass vaccination clinic

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park will again be used as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site starting early next month, state officials said Tuesday.

The home of the Boston Red Sox is scheduled to start administering vaccines, including booster shots, on Jan. 6, and will have the capacity to give out 1,300 jabs per day, according to a statement from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

A mass vaccination site opened at Fenway last February, but closed in late March because the Red Sox needed the park for the baseball season.

The state also announced four additional mass vaccination sites, the office said.

Shots are already being given out at the Whittier Street Health Center in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled to open at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College in Lynn on Jan. 5; and at 2005 Bay Street in Taunton on Jan. 6.

Appointments at all five sites can be booked now, but they will also accept walk-ins. Language translation services will also be available at all of the sites.

Residents age 5 and older will be able to receive their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations and residents age 16 and older will be able to receive their booster shots at these locations.

The sites are in addition to nearly 1,000 locations statewide where residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.