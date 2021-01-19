Fenway Park to become state’s second COVID-19 mass vaccination site

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Red Sox will also become the home of the state’s second mass COVID-19 vaccination site, the state announced Tuesday.

Starting Feb. 1, Fenway Park will begin administering 500 vaccines per day by appointment and ramp up to 1,000 vaccines per day to eligible residents in Phase One priority groups under the state’s vaccination plan.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April.

This comes one day after the state’s first mass vaccination site, located at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, opened for eligible residents.

The state is actively looking into setting up a longer-term site in Boston, as well as other mass vaccination sites.

Massachusetts has also become one of the first states nationwide to begin utilizing the federal pharmacy partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens.

The state will receive 10,000 doses weekly, which will be distributed to 15 CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state, including locations in Somerset, Fall River and Fairhaven. The shots will be made available to eligible residents by appointment only.