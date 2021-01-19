CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Fenway Park to become state’s second COVID-19 mass vaccination site

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Red Sox will also become the home of the state’s second mass COVID-19 vaccination site, the state announced Tuesday.

Starting Feb. 1, Fenway Park will begin administering 500 vaccines per day by appointment and ramp up to 1,000 vaccines per day to eligible residents in Phase One priority groups under the state’s vaccination plan.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April. 

This comes one day after the state’s first mass vaccination site, located at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, opened for eligible residents.

The state is actively looking into setting up a longer-term site in Boston, as well as other mass vaccination sites.

Massachusetts has also become one of the first states nationwide to begin utilizing the federal pharmacy partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens.

The state will receive 10,000 doses weekly, which will be distributed to 15 CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the state, including locations in Somerset, Fall River and Fairhaven. The shots will be made available to eligible residents by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community