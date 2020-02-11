Breaking News
Sentenced: EG woman who defrauded friends, family gets 8 years

Feds slam Loughlin, Giannulli defense in admissions case

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled for a hearing in the bribery scam case on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have denied accusations that they are withholding evidence that would support Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband’s claims of innocence in the college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors are also calling one of the defense’s arguments “farcical.”

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been sparring over what evidence the government must hand over to lawyers for the wealthy couple.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s lawyers have accused the government of withholding evidence that would help their defense.

The couple are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

