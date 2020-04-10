Live Now
Feds probe Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke after recent COVID-19 deaths

Massachusetts

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) ─ The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is now under federal scrutiny by the United States Attorney’s Office following a string of 32 COVID-19 related deaths.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced Friday that his office has opened an investigation into the veterans’ home to determine whether the residents’ rights were violated by failing to provide them with adequate medical care during the pandemic.

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which gives the department the authority to investigate violations of the U.S. Constitution and federal law that result from a “pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights” in state-run institutions, including nursing facilities. The federal civil investigation will be separate from any state or independent investigation.

Lelling explained the purpose of the probe in the following statement:

“It would be difficult to overstate our obligation to the health and well-being of elderly and disabled military veterans and, by extension, to their families. The federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act specifically protects the rights of those confined in state facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future. My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here.”

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling

Of the reported deaths, 28 tested positive for COVID-19 and four tested negative.

Residents’ families are encouraged to contact the Department of Justice via phone at 1-888-221-6023 or by email.

