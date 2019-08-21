Breaking News
Feds arrest former state police union leader and lobbyist

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Massachusetts State Police cruisers

BOSTON (AP) — The former president and the lobbyist for the Massachusetts State Police labor union have been arrested by federal authorities.

The FBI said Wednesday that special agents from the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dana Pullman, the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Anne Lynch, a State House lobbyist, at their respective homes in Worcester and Hull.

No further details were provided. The agencies and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said they would detail the arrests later Wednesday morning at the federal courthouse in Boston.

MassLive reports Pullman resigned last September amid an ongoing investigation into alleged misuse of union funds for personal benefit. The Massachusetts State Police has also been rocked by a widespread overtime abuse scheme in recent years.

