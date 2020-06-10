FBI seeks two men in connection with torched Boston PD cruiser

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The FBI is looking to speak with two men regarding the arson and vandalism of a Boston Police Department cruiser more than a week ago.

The cruiser was destroyed on May 31, when violence and destruction erupted in the city hours after a peaceful protest. The next day, the FBI opened an investigation into the vandalism and looting that had occurred.

Courtesy: FBI

The FBI said the men were seen around the intersection of Tremont and Bromfield Streets in Boston around the time the cruiser was set on fire and believe they may have seen the people who destroyed the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted online.