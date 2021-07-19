FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mobster_Whitey_Bulger_found_dead_in_fede_0_20181031031708

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI has released hundreds of pages of records from notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s file.

The Boston Herald reports the 300 pages of heavily redacted records show the agency was aware that Bulger was involved in loan-sharking, horse-fixing and other crimes before recruiting him as an informant.

The FBI says the records were posted earlier this month and will be the first in a series of records released on Bulger, who led a largely Irish mob in Boston while working as an FBI informant against the New England Mafia.

He was killed in federal prison in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/9/2021: Rep. Joe Shekarchi (D) Warwick, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com