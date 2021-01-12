FBI offers up to $30K reward in hunt for longtime fugitive connected to ‘Boston Chinatown Massacre’

BOSTON (WPRI) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a longtime fugitive accused in the “brutal, execution-style” killings of five men at a social club in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood 30 years ago.

Known locally as the “Boston Chinatown Massacre,” the FBI said on Jan. 12, 1991, Hung Tien Pham and two others shot six men at close-range while they played cards inside an illegal gambling den on Tyler Street.

Only one of the six victims survived the ordeal and was able to identify Pham and his co-defendants, Nam The Tham and Siny Van Tran, as the suspects, according to the FBI

Tham and Tran were arrested in China in 2001, were convicted in 2005 and are currently serving five consecutive life sentences.

Pham remains at large, the FBI said. He’s wanted on five counts of murder, one count of armed assault with intent to murder, one count of conspiracy and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

“For those of us who were in the Boston area 30 years ago, the massacre is something that cannot be forgotten,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Boston remembers these lives that were brutally taken. It took years to find Pham’s co-defendants, and we will not rest until Pham is brought to justice and held accountable. There is no statute of limitations on murder. We will not stop looking until we find him.”

The FBI said Pham would now be 60 years old. Pham was born in North Vietnam and is fluent in Vietnamese, Chinese and English. At the time of the murders, the FBI said Pham lived in Dorchester and was a legal resident of the United States.

Courtesy: FBI

Pham went by numerous aliases, including Hung Suk, Hung Pham, Pham Hung, Hung-Tien Pham, Chung Hung Fan, Hung Tien Fan, Ah Hung, Fan Chung-Hung, Tien Pham Hung, and Hung T. Pham.

“Following the massacre, it is alleged that Pham left his two children and their mother and drove to Atlantic City, New Jersey, to gamble and then to New York, New York, where he boarded a flight for Hong Kong on Feb. 1, 1991,” the FBI said in a statement released Tuesday.

The FBI said Pham is also wanted by the Boston Police Department in connection to another murder, which occurred four days before the massacre.

Courtesy: FBI

Courtesy: FBI

Courtesy: FBI

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta on Tuesday urged anyone who knows anything about Pham’s whereabouts to come forward, saying no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.

“We’re hoping this reward will incentivize anyone with information on Pham’s whereabouts to come forward so we can we bring him to justice for his role in one of the bloodiest massacres in Boston’s history,” Bonavolonta said. “The six victims and their families who suffered so much deserve nothing less, and we will not rest until Pham has been held accountable for these horrific crimes.”

Pham’s last known location was Bangkok, Thailand, in the mid-to-late-1990s. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous and an international flight risk.

Anyone with information regarding Pham’s whereabouts should immediately contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local law enforcement agency or the nearest American embassy or consulate.