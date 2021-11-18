FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Mass. man who disappeared 16 years ago

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to search for a Dorchester man who disappeared more than a decade ago.

FBI Boston is now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of John Bui Tran.

Tran was 28 years old when he vanished on April 2, 2005, according to FBI Boston. He was last seen at a party in Randolph.

An age-progressed photo of John Bui Tan

“Mr. Tran’s family deserves to know what happened to their loved one, and we believe someone in our community possesses the critical clues,” FBI Boston special agent Joseph Bonavolonta said. “The FBI is offering a substantial reward to anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that will help us close this case and provide his family with the answers they deserve.”

FBI Boston said Tran was born in Saigon, Vietnam and is a naturalized United States citizen who moved from West Covina, California, to Dorchester in the summer of 2004 to attend Quincy College.

Tran lived on Church Street and worked at a pet supply store in Quincy, according to FBI Boston. He was often seen riding his bike and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Tran is described as being approximately 5’4″ tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A missing person poster provided by FBI Boston includes newly-released photos and a digitally-progressed version of what he may look like now at 45 years old.

“It’s very difficult knowing that John’s out there, and not knowing where he’s at or what happened to him, it’s very difficult,” Chien Nguyen, who grew up with Tran, said in a recent interview with the FBI. “We need closure, basically. John’s never left my mind, he’s always been in my heart, and I’ve always thought about him since all this has happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324 (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted online.