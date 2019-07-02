FBI investigating after suspicious letters found in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The FBI is investigating after they say a suspicious letter sent to Boston City Hall Monday is connected to a series of others sent to organizers of an upcoming controversial straight parade.

Officials said incidents in three other Massachusetts cities prompted responses from the State Police bomb squad unit.

Organizers said they’ve received many messages from people who do not agree with the event, and call the latest incidents acts of terrorism.

Massachusetts State Police would not confirm if the three recent incidents in Woburn, Salisbury and Malden were connected and referred reporters to the FBI.

The group called “Super Happy Fun America” received similar letters in the mail.

One of the members in Salisbury said he refused to open the letter because he knew it looked suspicious and called police, who immediately told him to leave his home.

The Vice President of the Super Happy Fun America received a letter at his Malden residence.

The FBI would only say they are investigating with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

FBI officials also reassured the public is not in any danger.

The controversial “straight pride parade” is still set to be held in Boston in August.