BOSTON (WPRI) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Boston office announced Monday they identified the “Lady of the Dunes” 48 years after her death.

Ruth Marie Terry, of Tennessee, was found dead in Provincetown, Mass., on July 26, 1974. She was the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in the state, according to the FBI.

Courtesy: FBI Boston

Terry was found a mile east of Race Point Ranger station. The cause of death was a blow to the head, which investigators believe happened weeks before she was found.

“Her hands were missing, presumably removed by the killer so she could not be identified through fingerprints, and her head was nearly severed from her body,” the FBI said.

The FBI said Terry, who was 37 at the time of her death, was identified through investigative genealogy. Terry had ties to California, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

“Ruth was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. Investigators have also determined that in addition to Tennessee, she had ties to California, Massachusetts and Michigan,” Special Agent Joe Bonavolonta said.

The FBI is asking the public to review newly-released photos of the victim and to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information related to the case.