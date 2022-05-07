MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Mansfield on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said around 3 a.m. they received calls reporting a wrong way driver going south in the northbound lanes. That vehicle is identified as a Nissan Pathfinder.

Cruisers responded trying to stop the wrong-way driver when they arrived at the scene of a head-on crash.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota Camry sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate. No charges have been brought against the driver of the Nissan at this time.

All lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic by 6:15 a.m.