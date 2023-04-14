BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston fans are gearing up to cheer on both the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.

The city is bringing back its “Playoff Hub” on Canal Street, creating a car-free zone where fans can go before and after home playoff games at TD Garden, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday.

“With both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year, we’re excited to give Boston fans a space to safely gather, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses,” Wu said.

Starting Saturday with the Celtics’ first home game, bars and restaurants will be allowed to extend their outdoor patios onto sidewalks for three hours before game time and one hour after the games end.

The Celtics finished the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and the second-best record overall.

They will play the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Here is the Celtics’ full schedule:

Game 1: Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. on NBA TV Game 3: Boston at Atlanta, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Boston at Atlanta, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. on ESPN Game 4: Boston at Atlanta, Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. on /TNT

Boston at Atlanta, Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. on /TNT Game 5: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 25, TBD if necessary

Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 25, TBD if necessary Game 6: Boston at Atlanta, Thursday, April 27, TBD if necessary

Boston at Atlanta, Thursday, April 27, TBD if necessary Game 7: Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 29, TBD if necessary

The Bruins’ historic regular season came to an end on Thursday with an NHL record 65 winds and 135 points — the most ever in a single season.

The Bruins will play the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is Monday at TD Garden with the time to be announced.

Game 2 will be Wednesday night in Boston, with the rest of the schedule not yet released.