Family of man injured in explosion ‘overwhelmed’ by support

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – The family of a man who was seriously injured in an explosion at a Mansfield gas station last week told our Boston CBS affiliate WBZ-TV they’ve been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

Authorities say Ronnie Stanovitch, 64, suffered life-threatening burns after an explosion at Cannan Fuels and Auto Repair at the corner of Hope and Pratt Streets on Wednesday afternoon. Stanovitch was flown by a MedFlight helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Christopher Metrano, an employee at the gas station told Eyewitness News that Stanovitch was welding a 55-gallon drum that contained alcohol-based windshield fluid when it ignited.

While the news has been devastating, Stanovitch’s nephew told WBZ-TV that the outpouring of support for his family as his uncle continues to fight for his life has been great.

“It’s unbelievable. It brings a tear to your eye,” Ronnie’s nephew John told our CBS Boston affiliate. “It’s unreal how people come together financially and just in their prayers.”

“He’s my life. I’ve been with the man for 20 something years,” Ronnie’s wife Debbie Stanovitch told our CBS Boston affiliate.

A message thanking everyone for their support was posted on the GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Stanovitch family.

“Thank you for supporting the Stanovitch family in this time of need. These funds will be withdrawn directly by Ronald’s wife and son, who will be responsible for all expenses and dispersal of funds to the family.”

At last check, more than $28,800 has been raised.

Stanovitch is set to undergo surgery Tuesday at Mass. General Hospital.