Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sunday, June 27, 2021 photo, a neighbor places a bouquet of flowers on a fence outside of a building in Winthrop, Mass., where an armed man crashed a hijacked truck on Saturday, then fatally shot two bystanders before being killed by police. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning the two bystanders killed Saturday afternoon by a white gunman in a Boston suburb in an attack officials are treating as a hate crime.

David Green, a 68-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, were each shot multiple times by 28-year-old Nathan Allen after he crashed a stolen truck into a building in Winthrop.

Allen was fatally shot by police moments later. A longtime friend of Green says he believes the retired trooper died trying to save others.

Cooper’s son remembered his mother as always ready to help anyone in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/18/21021: Marc Genest

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community