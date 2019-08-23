Family and friends remember fallen Chicopee soldier

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A plane arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Friday afternoon bearing the body of a Chicopee native, killed in action in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The flag at Chicopee High School flies at half staff in memory of the U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday.

Luis Deleon-Figuera attended Chicopee High School and was where he left an indelible impression on a teacher and now principal Carol Krusher.

Krusher told 22News, “I remember him as having a smile and being a very funny person and so many of my colleagues and they had a lot of good things to say about him. Everyone remembered and his guidance counselor remembered him as wanting to go into the military.”

Bill and Lisa Campbell were Luis’ foster parents when he was 12 and 13-years-old. But they had known him since he was seven years old. They’ve since stayed in touch. Bill recalls a more recent conversation with Luis.

Bill Campbell told 22News his son was so happy when he became an Army Green Beret.

“The Biggest memory I think of Luise was when he called me being so proud that he became a Green Beret,” said Campbell. “He was like esthetic, ‘I’ve become somebody’s dad’ he said, ‘I’m what you thought I was going to be when I was younger.'”

Luis also leaves behind his grandmother and sister and his fiancé and two children. Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

Photos of Master Sgt. DeLeon-Figueroa