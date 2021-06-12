Falmouth, Mass. police investigating attempted abduction of teenage girl

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Falmouth, Massachusetts, police say they are investigating an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl.
Investigators say just after 10:30 Friday night, the girl was walking home from her job downtown, when a black SUV began to follow her.
Police say the person pulled up and asked the girl if she wanted a ride. She declined and walked away.
As the girl continued walking, she heard a car door close. She turned around and saw the driver of the SUV come toward her and attempt to pull her towards his vehicle. The teen was able to break free and ran home.
The girl described the man as white, approximately 6′ tall, overweight, between 40-50 years old with a deep voice. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants, and had short if not balding hair. She also said the SUV makes a “squeaking” noise.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Falmouth Police Department.