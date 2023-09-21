BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after two planes at Logan Airport were targeted by lasers Thursday morning.

FAA officials said the incidents happened around 5:40 a.m. when JetBlue Flights 494 and 972 reported being illuminated by a green laser.

Local law enforcement was notified and no injuries were reported.

The FAA issued a reminder that shining a laser at a plane is a serious safety hazard and a violation of federal law, which could result in tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

About 9,500 laser incidents were reported to the agency last year, and 278 pilots have been injured as a result since 2010.