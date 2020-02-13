Explosions reported at Massachusetts chemical plant

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A hazardous materials team has responded to a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts after firefighters reported hearing several explosions in the building.

Authorities say firefighters responding to a fire alarm at the PCI Synthesis building in Newburyport at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday heard three explosions so evacuated the building.

Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury says there were three more explosions about 15 minutes later, including one that blew an eight-foot-wide hole in the roof.

The cause of the explosions remains under investigation.

There were workers in the building at the time but no reports of injuries.