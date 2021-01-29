Ex-Rep. Kennedy takes new CNN gig after failed Senate run

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has a new gig — offering commentary on CNN.

The Massachusetts Democrat made his debut appearance on the network Friday talking about efforts by Democrats in Washington to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

The move comes a day after Kennedy said he has “no plans to run for office again anytime soon” and launched a new initiative called the Groundwork Project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy lost in his effort last year to oust fellow Democrat, incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community