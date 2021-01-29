Ex-Rep. Kennedy takes new CNN gig after failed Senate run

BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has a new gig — offering commentary on CNN.

The Massachusetts Democrat made his debut appearance on the network Friday talking about efforts by Democrats in Washington to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

The move comes a day after Kennedy said he has “no plans to run for office again anytime soon” and launched a new initiative called the Groundwork Project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy lost in his effort last year to oust fellow Democrat, incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey,