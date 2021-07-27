Ex-eBay employee gets 18 months for cyberstalking campaign

FILE – In this July 11, 2019 file photo, an eBay app is shown on a mobile phone in Miami. A Massachusetts couple subjected to threats and other bizarre harassment from former eBay Inc. employees filed a civil lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. David and Ina Steiner say in their lawsuit filed in Boston federal court that the company engaged in a conspiracy to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” in order to “stifle their reporting on eBay.”. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A former security operations manager for eBay Inc. has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter.

Philip Cooke pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses for his part in the scheme targeting a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter critical of the online auction site.

Authorities say Cooke, who was senior manager of Security Operations for eBay’s Global Security Team, conspired with other employees to terrorize the couple because company executives were upset about an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers.