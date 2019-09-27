Evacuations underway after gas leak in Lawrence, MA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) – Multiple homes and nearby businesses have been evacuated after level one gas leak in South Lawrence, Massachusetts, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the gas leak around 3 a.m. to South Broadway and Salem area.

“The gas as of right now is shut off in that area and the power is also,” said Mayor Rivera. “We don’t know as of yet the cause.”

Several nearby schools including the Wetherbee School and the Lawrence Catholic Academy are closed out of an abundance of caution.

“No one should be getting back into the area,” said Mayor Rivera.

Columbia gas also responded to the scene and are currently investigating what caused the leak.

“We’ve had no fires, no explosions, we were able to shut it off,” said President of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Mark Kempic. “Our goal is to get into homes in partnership with the fire department to make sure all gas is off in the area. It is very important that customers don’t turn gas on and listen to instructions of emergency responders. The area is being ventilated.”

“We are trying to make sure everyone in that area is safe,” said Mayor Rivera. Around 110 people were evacuated to a nearby shelter.

This comes one year after several gas explosions tore through several parts of the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence. A federal agency was recently discussing findings in that gas leak.

No official word from authorities on what caused the gas leak or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.