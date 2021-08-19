Entire south shore of Nantucket closed for shark sightings

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Multiple shark sightings near swimming beaches have prompted the closure of the entire south shore of Nantucket.

Harbor Master Sheila Lucey said there were at least five shark sightings throughout the day Wednesday and all of them were less than 15 feet from the shore.

The beaches closed included Cisco Beach, Surfside Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Miacomet Beach, and Medaket Beach.

Officials said one of the shark sightings at Cisco Beach was confirmed while the other reports from Surfside Beach and Nobadeer Beach were unconfirmed fin sightings.