CAPE COD (WPRI) — The Cape Cod Canal is closed until at least Monday morning as three endangered North Atlantic right whales make their way through.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Sunday afternoon the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers closed the canal to all vessel traffic because of the whales.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told WCVB that it’s rare to see right whales traveling through the canal and they may have been drawn to food.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there are fewer than 350 right whales worldwide.

A similar situation happened 11 months ago when right whales were spotted just north of the canal in Cape Cod Bay.