Emhoff touts Biden’s infrastructure plan in Mass. preschool visit

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited a Massachusetts preschool to promote the Biden administration’s plan to invest billions of dollars in early childhood education and ease financial pressures on working parents.

Emhoff during a visit Monday to Mother Hubbard Preschool in Milford said he is hearing similar stories about parents having to drop out of the workforce to care for children from struggling families all over the country.

The administration has proposed $225 billion in funding for child care under the American Families Plan, part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Agenda.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com