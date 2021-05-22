Elderly woman killed in Mass. house fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out inside a home in Stoughton, Mass. on Saturday morning.

According to our news affiliates in Boston, crews were called to the to the three story home around 3:45 a.m. for a fire coming from the home.

Stoughton Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carroll said the woman was found unconscious the home.

Crews were able to get her out of the house and performed CPR on her. She was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

There are no word on any other injuries or what caused the fire.

